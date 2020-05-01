It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Doug on April 26th 2020 in his 66th year. Predeceased by his parents Alinda White & Donald Hayward. Loving husband and best friend of Jeannie. Survived and loved by his children Alicia(Jason), Jeremy(Lisa) in Nova Scotia and Tracy(Shayne) and Shaunna in Ontario. Adoring grandfather to Nicolas, Mackenzie, Jacob, Isla, Devan(Sarena), Kevin, Carly(Jeff), Mallory. Great GrandDougy to Daxson, Riley, Emmett & Sawyer. Survived by sister Bonnie(Terry) in Ontario and brother Donald (Cindy) in Nova Scotia as well many nieces and nephews. Doug was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 163 and will be missed by his darts family and friends. Doug was a big man with an even bigger heart. A true gentleman whom loved & protected his family with all that he was. We will all miss hearing "Hello Darlin" and seeing that crooked little smile. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life at a later date. Fly with the Angels, my darling Dougie.



