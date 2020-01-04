|
Of Grimsby, passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on January 1, 2020, just shy of her 78th birthday. Beloved wife of John Dove. Cherished by John's daughters Elizabeth Dove (Alex Djuric) and Catherine Dove (Kevin Ireland) and their children; Leila, Asher and Arielle. Joan will be remembered for her love of and service to community. An educator by vocation, Joan taught elementary school, adult education and was at Niagara College for 28 years where she was the Coordinator of the Sociology Department, Faculty President and member of the Board of Directors. As a social entrepreneur, with the partnership of her husband John, Joan founded Angelfest in Grimsby (now the Fantasy of Trees) as a way to bring the community together and to benefit local non-profits. That event was one of several community projects by Joan and John's events incubator, Niagara Events, which also produced the Niagara Antiques Festival and the Niagara International Music Festival that exposed appreciative local audiences to numerous global choirs. She was on the Board of several local charities, was membership chair with the Niagara West-Glanbrook NDP riding, was a passionate advocate for environmental protection and was especially proud of her contributions while serving as a negotiator for contracts for all of the provincial college professors. A life long patron of the arts, Joan performed in Garden City Productions herself and delighted in experiencing musicals, galleries and the symphony. Genuinely curious about the experiences of others and an adventurer at heart, Joan traveled the world. She will be sincerely missed by all who loved her as she leaves us for this next voyage. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Hamilton General ICU East for their care and kindness during Joan's sudden and brief illness. Visitation will be held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. and a Memorial Service and reception will take place at the same location on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to a or The Niagara Community Foundation, which she helped to establish, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com