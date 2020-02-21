|
|
Passed away peacefully at The Meadows Long Term Care Home in Ancaster on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by her loving husband Božo Vidovic (2006) and son Tihomir (1956). Dear mother of Damir (Ljubica), proud grand-mother of her very cherished grand-daughters Andrea (Goran) and Anita (Brandon). Draga will be dearly missed by all her family, relatives, kumovi and friends, here in Canada, Croatia, Serbia, Germany and Denmark.
Draga was a seamstress by trade, working at her husband's Tailor Shop in Vojnic, Croatia. She greatly valued her family and her home. Funeral Services will take place overseas in her home town of Vojnic, Croatia.
The family wishes to extend sincerest and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Douglas and all the staff at The Meadows for their exemplary care and compassion, as well as to all the physicians and nurses at the Hamilton General Hospital Emergency Department and 4 West - Vascular Surgery. A special thank you to Dr. Mike Troncone for his care, guidance and compassion.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020