It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dragica on January 4, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Zvonko, Mary Siljevinac (Steve) and Ivan Brunski. Cherished Baka of Billy, Ricky, Lisa (Amaris), Laura, Diane, Michelle, Steven, Sandra (Mario) and Tamara (Robert). Great-Baka of Leo, Leon and Sara. Dear sister of Zvonko Radman of New York and Milka Grsic. Dragica will be sadly missed by other family and friends in Croatia and Canada. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 5-9 pm with Rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
