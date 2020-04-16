Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Dragica Rožman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dragica "Christina" Rožman


1943 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dragica "Christina" Rožman Obituary
Passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Ljubomir "Larry" for 58 years. Loving mother of John (Nancy) and Tony (Ana). Cherished Baka of Nicole (George), Amanda, Stephanie (Joseph), Melanie (Mark), Tomas and Antea. Predeceased by her sister Štefica and dear sister of Pepica from Croatia. Born in Vivodina, Croatia she later moved to Australia then made Canada her home in 1969. Dragica will always be remembered for her vibrant smile, her infectious laugh and her wonderful sense of humour. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved playing cards, picking lotto numbers, playing bocce, singing and playing the game "Trouble" with her "Dje?ica. Dragica was a very hardworking, positive, caring and strong woman. She will be deeply missed by family, cousins, kumovi, friends and neighbours in Canada, Croatia and Australia. Special thanks to all the staff at the General, Juravinski and St. Joseph's Hospitals for their care and compassion over the years. Especially Dr. William Harper. Donations in Dragica's memory can be made to the Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Parish, Hamilton. In accordance with health regulations with Covid-19, a private family service has taken place. Her family invite guests to visit www.markeydermody.com to leave tributes and condolences.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dragica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -