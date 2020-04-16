|
Passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Ljubomir "Larry" for 58 years. Loving mother of John (Nancy) and Tony (Ana). Cherished Baka of Nicole (George), Amanda, Stephanie (Joseph), Melanie (Mark), Tomas and Antea. Predeceased by her sister Štefica and dear sister of Pepica from Croatia. Born in Vivodina, Croatia she later moved to Australia then made Canada her home in 1969. Dragica will always be remembered for her vibrant smile, her infectious laugh and her wonderful sense of humour. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved playing cards, picking lotto numbers, playing bocce, singing and playing the game "Trouble" with her "Dje?ica. Dragica was a very hardworking, positive, caring and strong woman. She will be deeply missed by family, cousins, kumovi, friends and neighbours in Canada, Croatia and Australia. Special thanks to all the staff at the General, Juravinski and St. Joseph's Hospitals for their care and compassion over the years. Especially Dr. William Harper. Donations in Dragica's memory can be made to the Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Parish, Hamilton. In accordance with health regulations with Covid-19, a private family service has taken place. Her family invite guests to visit www.markeydermody.com to leave tributes and condolences.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020