It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our most wonderful mom Dragica Slavina. Dragica died peacefully at home on June 12. She leaves behind her daughter and best friend Vesna Slavina, as well as, family in Croatia and friends in Canada and the United States. She is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ivan "John" Slavina. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6:30 pm - 9:00 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Funeral Mass is by invitation only at Holy Cross Croatian Church followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. Donations can be made for mass intentions at Holy Cross Church or the church of your choosing.