Suddenly at home on November 4th, 2020 the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their number 1 fan Duane Dalrymple. Duane will be greatly missed by his wife Wendy (nee McKinnon), children Brad (Michelle), and Mandy VanGoch (Dan), grandchildren Jake, Jeseca and Jenna Gardiner and Michael, Neil and Kallie VanGoch. He is survived by his sister, brothers, and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Duane spent his time since retiring from Dofasco after 35 years of service creating his shrine to his favourite team, admired by many. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association are appreciated, however, Duane would be most pleased if you have a beer in his honour and raise your glass to his favourite team. Go Leafs Go!



