Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Duk Yown CHOW Obituary
Sad to announce the passing of mom on February 12, 2020. Mom loved raising her grandchildren, cooking, eating, playing mahjong, going to CCC and Jackson Square to see her friends. Mom will be dearly missed by her son Billy, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mom and dad helped many families immigrate to Canada to start new lives. I will cherish a life time of precious memories with you mom, you can rest in peace and have dad take care of you now! I love you forever, you have been a wonderful mother too me, your loving son Billy. "Wish you were here". Visitation at Dodsworth & Brown, 15 West Ave. N Wednesday, February 19 10:00 am - 12:30 pm.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020
