After a long battle with cancer, Duncan entered peacefully into eternal rest with his family by his side. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Edith (Anderson). Loved by his daughter Glenna Campbell (Stuart) and son Ian (Melissa). Duncan was the most amazing grandfather to his pride and joys, Fiona, Anthony, Nathan and Olivia. Predeceased by his sister Pinky Fernandes (Tony) and his brother Reg (Lorraine) and survived by his brothers Bill (Patsy) and David, brothers-in-law David Anderson (Michele) and Brian Anderson (Jean). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Duncan was a retired machinist from Siemens Westinghouse. Duncan was known for his love of the Hamilton Tiger Cats, Wrestling and always being Mr. Social. He had the kindest heart and always worried about everyone before himself. Special thanks to Dr. Dul and Dr. Mukherjee for their care and compassion. The family will receive visitors at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Private Funeral Service and Interment will be held at a later date. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP under the services tab on Duncan's memorial tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the Funeral Home between 9 and 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to McMaster Children's Hospital 'An Evening of Awareness Fundraiser' would be greatly appreciated by the family. An event that was dear to Duncan's heart. www.hamiltonhealth.ca/aneveningofawareness
"Forever in our hearts"