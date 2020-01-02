|
On Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hamilton General Hospital in his 97th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jessie and oldest son David and sister Isobelle, Duncan is mourned by daughter-in-law Janice Cairnie, daughter Janet (Adrian) Carter, and son Gordon (Glenna) Cairnie. Adored by grandchildren Jennifer Cairnie (Luc), Heather Moniz (Cory), Sean Cairnie (Nikki), Eric Cairnie (Christina), Alan Carter, Gordon Carter (Jacqueline), Breanne Yarbrough (Joe), Megan Haanstra (Daniel), and Nicole Mori (Tyler). Proud great-grandfather to Madeleine, Jack, Declan, Amelia, William, Theo, Jasper, Liam and Hudson. Will be missed by brother Ian (Cathy), nephews, nieces and family in Scotland. Born in Alexandria, Scotland, Duncan immigrated to Canada in 1951. Trained as an Engineering Draftsman, he worked at Jervis B. Webb for 37 years, rising through the ranks; spending the last five years managing large automotive projects in Mexico and the United States. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. East, Hamilton on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A celebration of Duncan's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 720 9th Ave., Hamilton. Online tributes and condolence's may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com