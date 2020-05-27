Durdica "Georgina" Couture
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Durdica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on May 25, 2020, at the age of 78. Will be missed by her loving husband Peter. Cherished mother to David and Christian (Kimberley) Couture and beloved grandma to Madison and Kennedy. Loved sister to Erika (Ray) Ducroix and sister-in-law to Michael Couture, Jean (Joseph) Nardini and the late Joseph Couture. She will be missed by family in Croatia. She was very proud to have been born in Croatia. A private family visitation will take place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Georgina to the Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved