Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on May 25, 2020, at the age of 78. Will be missed by her loving husband Peter. Cherished mother to David and Christian (Kimberley) Couture and beloved grandma to Madison and Kennedy. Loved sister to Erika (Ray) Ducroix and sister-in-law to Michael Couture, Jean (Joseph) Nardini and the late Joseph Couture. She will be missed by family in Croatia. She was very proud to have been born in Croatia. A private family visitation will take place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Georgina to the Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.