Passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his parents Friedrich and Ljubica and by his beloved wife Christiane (2008). His greatest accomplishment in life was adopting, raising, and forever loving his daughter Lynda Satelmajer. He was also quite happy to "adopt" Lynda's husband, Patrick Moore, whom he affectionately and proudly called his son. Loving brother of Ivanka Rada and the late Peter Sattelmayer. Cherished brother-in-law of Hartmut Beyer and Teresa Sattelmayer. Treasured Uncle / Ujko to nieces and nephews in the Hamilton area, Germany, Florida and Virginia. Dusan and his siblings certainly had a rough start in life being small children during the Second World War in former Yugoslavia. Sometimes, the three of them were without food, sometimes they were without their parents or each other. But Dusan was strong. He moved first to Germany, where he fell in love with Christiane, and then they later immigrated to Canada. Life was not always easy, but he was ceaselessly focused on doing his best and providing for his family. To say Dusan was competitive is a huge understatement - he was an athlete all his life, and was always looking to beat a fellow competitor, whether they knew it or not. He was a wrestler, a soccer player, a marathoner, a cyclist and even participated in a Senior Men's Track and Field league well into his 70's. Dusan was an honourable gentleman with integrity, who excelled at anything he put his mind to. Card games, competition and cars were his passions. We will miss his gentle nature, bright smile and sense of humour. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice where his wife spent her final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.