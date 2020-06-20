Dusan STANAR

It is with great sadness that the family announce the peaceful passing of Dusan with his two loving daughters by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Mara for 66 years. Loving father of Rada (Mirko) and Mira (Frank). Proud Djedo of Kristina and Melissa (Peter). Dusan is survived by his sisters, Ljuba, Milica and Mira and is predeceased by his brother Dragan. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends in Canada, the United States, Croatia and Serbia. Dusan will always be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, his kindness and gentle nature. The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Desa Bibic and her staff for their extraordinary care and dedication over many years. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Emmanuel House Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness, It will never be forgotten. A private visitation and funeral service have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emmanuel House Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.