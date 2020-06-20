Dusan STANAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dusan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family announce the peaceful passing of Dusan with his two loving daughters by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Mara for 66 years. Loving father of Rada (Mirko) and Mira (Frank). Proud Djedo of Kristina and Melissa (Peter). Dusan is survived by his sisters, Ljuba, Milica and Mira and is predeceased by his brother Dragan. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends in Canada, the United States, Croatia and Serbia. Dusan will always be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, his kindness and gentle nature. The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Desa Bibic and her staff for their extraordinary care and dedication over many years. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Emmanuel House Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness, It will never be forgotten. A private visitation and funeral service have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emmanuel House Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved