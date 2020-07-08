1/1
Dusan ZDERO
January 27, 1932 - July 7, 2020 Our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dusan Zdero, passed away peacefully on July 7th 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in former Yugoslavia, worked in Germany and came to Canada in 1979. He was a former carpenter, builder and steel worker. He retired from Dofasco after many years of service. He is predeceased by his wife, Jelica (2017). Loving father of Zorka (Djuro) Zdero, Cvita (Relja) Milisic, Dragica (Veljko) Durajlija and Drasko (Susanna) Zdero. Proud dedo of Jelica (Nenad), Dragica (Boris), Mihajlo, Mile (Nikdina), Milona (Bojan), Svetlana, Tatiana, Stevan, Nicholas and Alexander. Proud pradedo of Marko, Cudic, Marko and Andrea Katanic and Luna Milisic. Predeceased by his parents Djuro and Jovanka Zdero, sisters Cvita Zubic and Stoja Maric. Survived by brother Slavko (Ljeposava) Zdero, many niece, nephews and their families, many relatives, kumovi and friends in Canada, Serbia and Bosnia. Heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff of St. Joseph's Hospital for their exceptional care. Many thanks to the staff of Ridgeview Nursing Home for their kindness and excellent care. Due to covid-19 regulations, a private funeral service will be held. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
