HILL, Dwane Orville James Dwane Hill 'the Chief' passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on Sunday, May 31, 2020 with his sister Glenda by his side. The chief will be missed by all that truly knew him, these are the people that understood the authenticity and boldness of his soul. He is now joining his partner Colomba of 25 years, who passed just 9 days before. Together always, and now together for eternity. Also predeceased by his mom & Dad, and older sister Sandra-Lynn. He was the Godfather to his nieces, Maisha and Countess, brother-in-law to Jonas, and big brother to Glenda with whom he took his last breath and gave his final peace sign. Dwane, you were a brother, friend, husband with your full heart and soul, you will never be forgotten. Who could forget "the chief." A private visitation and service will be held with interment at Medina Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements by Styres Funeral Home, Ohsweken. www.rhbanderson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.