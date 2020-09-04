Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Illamay (nee Patterson). Loving father of Earl Jr. and Doreen. Proud grandfather of Alysha, Jesse, Jaclyn, Brandon, and David. Earl is survived by his siblings Linda, Clare, Danny, and Ed; predeceased by his brothers Bill, Les, and Jack. He will be forever remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. A private family visitation will take place. Online guestbook available at www.lgwallace.ca
