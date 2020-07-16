Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 14, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband for 61 years to the late Connie. Loving father to Paul (Jody), the late Dennis (Karen) and the late Diane Wagner (Peter). Cherished grandfather to Matthew (Crystal), Patrick (Megan), Ryan, Michael (Hayley), Luke (Kristen), Kyle and Michael (Aleisha) and great-grandfather to four. Predeceased by his sister Peggy Brown and survived by his siblings Pat Campbell and Clayton Wardell. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A heartfelt thank you to his caregiver, Linda Brunton for her exceptional care given to Earl. Earl was a proud veteran of WWII serving with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada (Princess Louise's). Earl was a drummer with the Argyll Veterans Pipe Band for more than 40 years and also played with the Dofasco Pipe Band. He was a retiree from Hamilton Hydro (Alectra Utilities) with over 28 years of service. His family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service and interment will take place Friday. Family and friends are invited to view the service via Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John United Church or to a charity of choice
would be appreciated. For further service information, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com