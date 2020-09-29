1/1
Earl M. (Robert) Clarke
It is with broken hearts we announce his peaceful passing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in his 82nd year. He is survived by his former wife of 40 years Dawn Clarke(John Henderson). He is also survived by his much loved children Wendy Pauhl, Michael Clarke(Jennifer), Jason Clarke(Sarah) and Robert O'Brien. His loving grandchildren Jeremiah Pauhl(Carolyn), Robyn Pauhl-Koop(Justin), Nicole Clarke, Melissa Hinton(Trevor) and Liam Hinton. Also his adored great-grandchildren Alexis Pauhl, Julian Koop, Joshua Pauhl, James Koop, Emma Koop, Trevor Jr. Rivero and Olivia Rivero. Sibling of Ronald Clarke and Marilyn Clarke. Predeceased by Maureen O'Brien, mother of Robert O'Brien. Also his parents Edith and Andrew Clarke. He was an adoring dad, grandpa and great-grandpa who loved his family. He worked at Stelco for 42 years since he was 19 years old. He loved golfing, fishing and "captaining" his boat in his younger years. He loved day trips throughout his life with his children, grandchildren and in the past several years with his great-grandchildren. We will love and miss you forever.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
