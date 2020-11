Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital.In his 91st year.Dear husband of Joan for 59 years.Loving father of Glenn,Gregg and Brett.Beloved Grandfather of Megan,Dylan,Jake and Scott.Great Grandfather of Charleigh.Held dearly in the hearts of his sisters,nieces,nephews and friends. Celebration of his life to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store