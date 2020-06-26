1930-2020 Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday June 23rd, 2020 with her daughter-in-law Pam by her side. Eda (nee Franceschini) of Burlington, (formerly of South Porcupine) passed exactly 1 month after her 90th birthday. Predeceased by the "love of her life" her husband of 50 years Paul (Oct. 2001). Loving mother of 5 boys, Danny (Pam) with whom she most recently resided, David (Kim Whiteman), Rick (Linda), Terry (Kelly), and Steve. Adored by her grandchildren Jeffrey Pearce (Lisa), Jamie Pearce (Ashley), Lisa Pearce, Leah Pearce (Devon), Ryan Pearce (Ashleigh), Dustin Pearce (Cookie) and Kristen Marrs (Travis) and Tyler Whiteman (Brittany Jones). Proud and loving Gigi to 17 great grandchildren. Dear "big sister" to Gino (Katherine) Franceschini, and Bruno (Helen) Franceschini. Aunt Eda to Mike and Dan Franceschini, Heather and Michael. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home at 905 632 3333. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A Private Service and Interment will be held at a later date. Bye for now....Momma, Mum, Momma Bear, Momma Dukes, Grandma, Grandmama, Gigi, Momma-Gigi. We will all miss you so very much!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.