Passed away quietly at St. Joseph's Hospital on January 18, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband Joseph after 72 years of happy, difficult and loving years. Loving mother of Judy Bergquist. Sister of Rose, sister in law to Edie Siepi and Anne Webb. A visitation for Eda will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 p.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E, Hamilton, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. As per her wishes cremation to take place and interment to follow at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Siepi family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020