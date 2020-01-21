Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Eda Siepi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eda Theresa Siepi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eda Theresa Siepi Obituary
Passed away quietly at St. Joseph's Hospital on January 18, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband Joseph after 72 years of happy, difficult and loving years. Loving mother of Judy Bergquist. Sister of Rose, sister in law to Edie Siepi and Anne Webb. A visitation for Eda will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 p.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E, Hamilton, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. As per her wishes cremation to take place and interment to follow at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Siepi family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -