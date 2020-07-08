With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Mother, Nonna, and Bisnonna Edelinda (Linda) on July 5, 2020. Mom is happy to finally be reunited with the love of her life, Davide. Born in Gagliano Aterno, daughter of Domenico and Francesca Allega, Mom was a strong, classy and loving woman, leaving behind a lifetime of memories we will forever cherish. Missing her already are her children Maria (George), Ottaviano (late Kelly), Filomena (Tony), Laura (Dan), and Ralph. Nonna will be remembered with a smile by her grandchildren Lauren (Heather), Julian (Andrea), Amanda (Travis), Christopher (Lindsay), Daniel (Brittany), Ryan (Anita), Karina, Jared, Victoria (Matt), David (Natalie) and Kaitlyn. Big hugs for Bisnonna from Hayden, Harper, Jordyn, Robbie, Ben, Fox, Forest and baby on the way. She will be remembered by her brother and sister, Mario Allega and Zelia Cicconi and sisters-in-law, Silvia Allega and Antonia Frisina, and cousins, nieces, nephews of the Allega and Frisina families. Many relatives and friends both in Canada and Italy will keep mom close in their hearts. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to staff of Ridgeview Long Term Care for the love and compassion shown to our Mom. Due to COVID-19 a private family visitation, Funeral Mass and entombment will take place. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.