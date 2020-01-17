Home

Edeltraut Rosina Klickermann


1925 - 01
Edeltraut Rosina Klickermann Obituary
Edel passed away peacefully on her 95th birthday Jan. 13 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Wilfried and son Joachim. Edel leaves her sons Robert (Karen) and Christian (Carolyn), grandsons Eric, Justin, Adam and Steven, and many cherished friends. As she wished, cremation has taken place and her life will be celebrated with music and joy at a later date. If desired, donations in her memory to a charity of your choosing would sincerely be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
