Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Poirier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Henri Poirier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully, at The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Pominville). Loving father of Louise Zuk (late Walter), Lorraine Hamilton (Ian) and Roxanne Field (Graham). Cherished grandfather of Allen, Christopher, Phillip, Stephanie, Alexis, Charlotte. Doting great grandfather of Gabriella, Scarlett, Lucas and Julius. Dear brother of Rev. Gerald, predeceased by siblings Conrad, Donat, Marcel and Lionel. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Tuesday, February 25 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philippe Roman Catholic Church (472 Locust Street, Burlington) on Wednesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Cremation. For those who wish to make donations in memory of Edgar, donations to The Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -