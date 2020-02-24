|
|
Peacefully, at The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Pominville). Loving father of Louise Zuk (late Walter), Lorraine Hamilton (Ian) and Roxanne Field (Graham). Cherished grandfather of Allen, Christopher, Phillip, Stephanie, Alexis, Charlotte. Doting great grandfather of Gabriella, Scarlett, Lucas and Julius. Dear brother of Rev. Gerald, predeceased by siblings Conrad, Donat, Marcel and Lionel. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Tuesday, February 25 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philippe Roman Catholic Church (472 Locust Street, Burlington) on Wednesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Cremation. For those who wish to make donations in memory of Edgar, donations to The Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020