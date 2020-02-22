Home

Edio GIANGREGORIO

Edio GIANGREGORIO In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who left us to be with the angels on February 22, 1991. You're not forgotten, father dear Nor ever shall you be As long as life and memory last We shall remember thee For those of you who have a father Love him while you may For how we wish with all our hearts That we had ours today. Forever in our hearts... Wife Romana, children Sonia and Patrizia, son-in-law Sam, grandchildren Daniel and Alysa
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
