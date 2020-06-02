Our mother passed away peacefully at the Wellington Park Care Centre. Loving mother of Debra (Chris), Paul (Pat), Brenda(late Tim), Lynda, Douglas (Lori) and Cynthia (Justin). Grandmother of Andrew, Toni, Melissa, Cassandra, Douglas, Joe, late Jacob, Trisha, Rick, Tammy, Chris, Daniel, Allie, Jordan, Zachary, Candace and Kimberly. Great grandmother of 32 and great great grandmother of 2. Loving sister to Mona (late Gord), Elta (Peter), John (Teresa) and Jim. Predeceased by Douglas Adair and Anthony de Boer. Her parents Thomas Boyes and Edith Boyes (Bishop). Her siblings Margaret(late Don), Thomas (Joan) and Robert. Elaine and Tony ran Burlington Crane Limited for 31 years. "Need a crane, call Elaine". Elaine was also a founding member of the Halton Navel Veterans association. Due to Covid 19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.