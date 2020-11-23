1/1
Edith Frances LEWEEN-BURGESS
Following a brief illness, Edith passed away November 19, 2020, in Hamilton, ON, at the age of 85. Much loved mother of Nadine (Rick) Sara of Coquitlam, BC, Kelly, and Martin (Kim) of Hamilton, Ontario, and grandmother of Kevin (Jennifer) Vance, also of Hamilton, and Kristy Lynn Burgess of Niagara Falls. Great-grandmother of Saria Burgess, and Madilyn Deem. Edith is also survived by her siblings, Willis Leween, and Linda Leween of Brantford, Ontario, as well her best friend, Shirlee Burgess, sisters-in-law, Carol, Carole, and Cathy, and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her parents, Adam and Helen, four brothers, and two sisters-in-law, and her cherished son, Bradley Burgess. Due to covid restrictions, the family will be holding a private and intimate graveside service only at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home in Hamilton, 905-547-1121. Service will be officiated by Rev. Ted Vance. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. "The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away."


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
