We're sad to announce our cherished mother passed away quietly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Peter's hospital. Edith will be deeply missed by her loving daughter Sandra and her favourite son-in-law Gord. She will be fondly remembered be her grandchildren Grant (Jennifer), Christine (James), Craig (Stacy), Kelly and Cheryl; as well as her great-grandhildren Ryan, Hailey, Carter, Hayden, Cameron and Jaden. Special thanks to the care and friendship from Julie and later on from the dedicated staff of 3 East at St. Peters Hospital. A private family visitation and interment has been scheduled for Friday, March 20. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020