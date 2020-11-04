1/1
Edith June JAGGARD
1936-06-30 - 2020-10-31
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edith June Jaggard on October 31, 2020 due to heart failure in her 84th year. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Eva and brothers James and Russell Jaggard. Survived by her brother Edward and his wife Maureen. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at the General and St. Joesph's Hospitals. Cremation has taken place and a private funeral has been held. Edith will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation in Edith's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved