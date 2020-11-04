It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edith June Jaggard on October 31, 2020 due to heart failure in her 84th year. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Eva and brothers James and Russell Jaggard. Survived by her brother Edward and his wife Maureen. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at the General and St. Joesph's Hospitals. Cremation has taken place and a private funeral has been held. Edith will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation in Edith's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.