More Obituaries for Edith MORTIMER
Edith Winona (GOVANG) MORTIMER


1939 - 09
Edith Winona (GOVANG) MORTIMER Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edith on April 24, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late John Mortimer. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Lawton and sister Shirley Watts. Devoted and loving mother of Paul, Lloyd (Brenda) and Marianne Beare (Ron). Loving nana of Alan, Raymond, Dylan and Katie. Survived by her brothers Gordon Lawton (Carolyn) and John Lawton (Judy) and brother-in-law Barry Mortimer. Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration to be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020
