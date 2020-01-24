|
In her 88th year, on January 22, 2020, Edna slipped away quietly and peacefully. She will be sadly missed by her beloved son Frank Sylvester (Anna) and much beloved nonna to Frank Jr., Nikki Molinaro (Albert). Predeceased by her friend and long time partner Frank Sylvester Sr. and her brothers Bill, Leo and Tommy Bodner. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL HOME 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020