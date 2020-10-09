It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edna at Arbour Creek Care Centre in her 84th year. Lovingly remembered by her children and their families: Wendy Tole, Walter (Brenda) Hendsbee, Anne Hendsbee, and Paul Hendsbee. Survived and missed by her brothers Richard and Larry, sisters Karen, Mert, Shelley, Val, and Silvia, and step-sons Lenny (Judy) and Donny (Chris). Predeceased by her loving husband Earl; sons Dave, John, Larry, Ronnie, and George; step-son Wayne, and step-daughters Maryan and Linda. Beloved daughter of the late Richard Lewis and Jenny Lewis (nee Chesney). Edna's family extends heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff of St. Joseph's Hospital and Arbour Creek Care Centre. Due to the current health restrictions, a private service and interment will be held.