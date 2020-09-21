1/
Edna (Ziolkowski) KLUDYS
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear sister Edna at her home surrounded by family on September 18 in her 99th year. She was the wife of Stanley Kludys and beloved mother of Jean Kludys, formerly of California, but residing in Hamilton. Loving sister of Edward (Geraldine) Ziolkowski, Stan (Carol) Ziolkowski and Marjorie (Eric) Plein. She was predeceased by siblings Walter Ziolkowski, Vonda McMorran, Cecelia Damen, Bernice Klein, Cazimere Ziolkowski, Lottie Fries, Helen Magwood, Laura Myers, Lucy Weigel, and her parents Clara and Bruno Ziolkowski. Edna will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Ronald Myers for his loving care, and to the Niagara Care PSW's Angeline and Jeanette, Dr. Chan and Pastor. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Parish, 11 Wilson Street West, Ancaster. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Roman Catholic Parish
