|
|
Peacefully at Belmont Long Term Care, Belleville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in her 94th year. Edna is survived by her brother Dr. James Birchard and his wife Shirley of Belleville. She is fondly remembered by her niece and nephews; David (Maureen) Birchard of Belleville, John (Linda) Birchard of Nanaimo, Andrew (Cathy) Birchard of Belleville and Anne (Dan) Borschneck of Kingston as well as by her many great-nieces and great-nephews. She is predeceased by her parents E. Russell and Lillian (nee Champion) Birchard and by her husband Ernest Jones. Edna graduated from McGill Medical School in 1952, one of six women in her graduating class. She followed this with post-graduate studies in Toronto, Montreal and Pittsburgh. She later settled in Hamilton where she practiced Pediatric Medicine for almost 50 years. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday Evening at 7:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 7:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, Belleville (toll free 1-877-256-3688). Private interment in Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, Memorial Donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020