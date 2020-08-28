Thank you to everyone who helped to make my life loving and fulfilling. My work here is done and I am finally free from the prison of Alzheimer's. The caring and gracious staff at Mount Nemo Christian Nursing Home made my last years here happy, safe, and enjoyable. I was blessed with three children Doug (Kim), Patte (Rick), and Suzie (Don). They blessed me even further with the gift of their children. Rachael, Brigette (Jarid), Michael (Melissa), Steven (Erin), Joe (Michelle), Veronica, Victoria (Shawn), Ali, Kyle, and four beautiful great grandchildren, Joey, Eliot, Elgin, and Harriet. I also leave behind five stepchildren, Linda, Debbie, Bill, Cindy, Laura, and their families. I am predeceased by my husband Bill, with whom I owned Aberdeen Camping in Mount Hope and Pinegrove Trailer Park in Lowbanks. We also spent many winters in sunny Florida. Although Alzheimer's took my memories, I'm told that my humour and smile were my legacy, which I shared with everyone who crossed my path. Now I'm back to the EDNA you all knew and remember. I was forever grateful to be able to share my gift of music for over 30 years with the residents of Grandview Lodge and Edgewater Manor, both in Dunnville, and where I enjoyed many long lasting friendships. A private family service has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, please pause for a brief moment and perform a random act of kindness and think fondly of me. "Don't cry because it's over... smile because it happened"... Dr. Seuss.



