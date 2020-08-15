1/1
Edward Alexander Stewart
1929-03-28 - 2020-08-10
Stewart, Edward Alexander March 28, 1929 - August 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully at OTMH in Oakville, Ontario. Survived by loving sons Mark (Nancy) and Christopher (Sheila), and granddaughter Laura (Weston) and grandson Matthew. Predeceased by loving wife of 59 years, Ann (nee Marko), brothers William, James, David, and Hugh. Brother of Mary Coomber. Born in Hamilton to parents George & Hilda (nee Lockley) Stewart. Uncle to many nieces and nephews in both the Stewart and Marko families. Edward built a life-long career in the world of graphic design after beginning in Cleveland, OH, in 1952. Moved to Oakville in 1956 and continued his career in Toronto, Ontario, while raising a family and staying in the same house for 64 years. Edward was heavily involved in the history of the HMCS Athabaskan due to the loss of his brother William in 1944 in WWII and going on to assist in the creation of the book "Unlucky Lady" in 1987. He was also engaged in maintaining the history of the Athabaskan's sister ship, HMCS Haida, docked in Hamilton. Edward was truly a pillar in Oakville's community and will be missed by all who knew him in his family, career, and absolutely countless friends he made during his life. Mr. Stewart has been cremated at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville; a memorial will be postponed to a later date to be announced due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
