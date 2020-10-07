1/
Edward Barich
Died peacefully in his sleep. Ed's first sunrise was September 26, 1936 and his final sunset was Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's hospital in Hamilton. Left to morn are his beloved wife; Judy "Kelly" and her sons Karry and Tony. Predeceased by; his parents Joe and Marry Barich and his two brothers Joe and Frank. Ed was a registered Ontario Land Surveyor. After his retirement, he and Kelly enjoyed many warm winters in Florida. At Eds request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Donations to Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. Rest in Peace.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 7, 2020.
