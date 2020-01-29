|
|
Passed away peacefully at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the early morning hours, surrounded by his family after a courageous two-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia (nee Robinson). Loving father of Anna Marie Young, Trish Gzik (Dave) and Mike (Lesia). Proud grampa of Courtney, Taylor, Beth, Josh, Joe and Sebastian all of whom he loved dearly. Survived by his sister Carmella Iannacci and brother Vince (Marlene). Predeceased by his parents and younger brother. He enjoyed attending Ti Cat games along with his daughter Trish, who are both season ticket holders. His biggest disappointment was he wouldn't be around when the Grey Cup game comes to Hamilton (in two years). Ed worked hard all his life to provide for his family. He retired at an early age of 65 only to apply at the Walmart in North Burlington, where he worked as a greeter for 17 years until the week before he received the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He enjoyed helping people, so for many years he drove for the Red Cross taking clients to appointments. Many thanks to Dr. David Wallick, the staff at the Lhin Organization, the many nurses who helped Ed with in home care, and thank you to the very special staff at the Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton - who in their kind and compassionate way cared for him as life's journey came to an end. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3-6pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Raphael's Roman Catholic Church on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 am. Reception to follow at the church. Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed to the Bob Kemp Hospice or the Red Cross would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020