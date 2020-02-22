|
|
I would like to express deep and sincere gratitude for the immense generosity, caring and outpouring of the multitude of Masses, donations to Heart and Stroke, exquisite floral arrangements and "tons" of food. Even more for the magnitude of compassion and thoughtfulness throughout the duration and even now. Eddy will live on in our hearts and in our striving to live up to his spirit. Thank you Rosemary, Paul, Christine Chalupka and Jay Wismer and grandchildren Jack, Tessa, Shane and "Zeke" (black lab). Thank you
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020