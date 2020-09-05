1/2
Edward Charles "Chuck" CLARKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 in his 82nd year at the Hamilton General Hospital with his amazing nurse Spring by his side, Chuck is now soaring with his beloved birds on his journey home to be with his parents Crawford and Emma Clarkson. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marcella and his devoted daughters Lori (Brett), Terri (Colin) and Linda. Brother to Gwynne (Norm) and predeceased by 'brother Bill' and sister Arlene. Chuck was a dedicated grampa to Tawnya, Cameron (Sarah), Clayton, Brooke, Jessica and Jordyn. Loving great-grampa to great-granddaughters Danny and Scotty. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends as well as his Manitoulin family in Wikwemikong. Chuck began his working career with his father Crawford, spent many years working in and around the Hamilton region with Union Gas, Lateral Gas Lines, Regional Ready Mix Concrete and JeffBrett Enterprises alongside his best buddy Rodger Fenton. Chuck was an avid gardener with Williams Bros. and Saltarski Farms as well as a nature, animal and bird lover. He had a special place in the heart of all who knew him with his quick wit, dry humour and musical talent. Chuck was also well respected and loved by his fellow members at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 36 in Dundas. Many thanks to the home care of RN's, PSW's and family members. Special thanks to Auntie Betty and Colin for their generous support and dedication. "Only one Millgrove only one Chuck" Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel. Donations on Chuck's behalf would be greatly appreciated at Animal Adoptions of Flamborough or an animal shelter of your choice. Friends and family are welcome to drop by for a celebration of life at 954 Safari Road, Millgrove, Ontario on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved