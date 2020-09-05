Peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 in his 82nd year at the Hamilton General Hospital with his amazing nurse Spring by his side, Chuck is now soaring with his beloved birds on his journey home to be with his parents Crawford and Emma Clarkson. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marcella and his devoted daughters Lori (Brett), Terri (Colin) and Linda. Brother to Gwynne (Norm) and predeceased by 'brother Bill' and sister Arlene. Chuck was a dedicated grampa to Tawnya, Cameron (Sarah), Clayton, Brooke, Jessica and Jordyn. Loving great-grampa to great-granddaughters Danny and Scotty. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends as well as his Manitoulin family in Wikwemikong. Chuck began his working career with his father Crawford, spent many years working in and around the Hamilton region with Union Gas, Lateral Gas Lines, Regional Ready Mix Concrete and JeffBrett Enterprises alongside his best buddy Rodger Fenton. Chuck was an avid gardener with Williams Bros. and Saltarski Farms as well as a nature, animal and bird lover. He had a special place in the heart of all who knew him with his quick wit, dry humour and musical talent. Chuck was also well respected and loved by his fellow members at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 36 in Dundas. Many thanks to the home care of RN's, PSW's and family members. Special thanks to Auntie Betty and Colin for their generous support and dedication. "Only one Millgrove only one Chuck" Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel. Donations on Chuck's behalf would be greatly appreciated at Animal Adoptions of Flamborough or an animal shelter of your choice. Friends and family are welcome to drop by for a celebration of life at 954 Safari Road, Millgrove, Ontario on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com