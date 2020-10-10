Unexpectedly on September 19, 2020, dearest husband of Janice and dear father of Rory (2017), Clinton (Kris), and Daniel. Lovingly remembered by granddaughters, Mikayla, Ashlynn, and Kaya. Brother of Raymond, David, Donald, Roger and Clark. Brother-in-law of Robert and Ellen Ockenden and Sheilagh and William McKinnie. Ed was a hard worker who was known for his engineering skills, problem solving abilities, quality craftsmanship, and a willingness to help others. He was with the Massey-Ferguson Combine Plant until closure and McMaster University until retirement. Ed lived his entire life close to his birthplace. He was a United Empire Loyalist descendant and through another family line was directly descended from one of the earliest settlers in the Langford-Onondaga area of Brant County. For those who wish, donations in his memory to the Brant SPCA would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Ever Loved, Ever Remembered, Ever Missed



