1/1
Edward Clifford "Ed / Ted" HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Unexpectedly on September 19, 2020, dearest husband of Janice and dear father of Rory (2017), Clinton (Kris), and Daniel. Lovingly remembered by granddaughters, Mikayla, Ashlynn, and Kaya. Brother of Raymond, David, Donald, Roger and Clark. Brother-in-law of Robert and Ellen Ockenden and Sheilagh and William McKinnie. Ed was a hard worker who was known for his engineering skills, problem solving abilities, quality craftsmanship, and a willingness to help others. He was with the Massey-Ferguson Combine Plant until closure and McMaster University until retirement. Ed lived his entire life close to his birthplace. He was a United Empire Loyalist descendant and through another family line was directly descended from one of the earliest settlers in the Langford-Onondaga area of Brant County. For those who wish, donations in his memory to the Brant SPCA would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Ever Loved, Ever Remembered, Ever Missed

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved