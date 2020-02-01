|
Passed away peacefully in his 79th year with loving wife of 55 years Loreen (nee Turnock) by his side. Surrounded by the love of his children Tina Mcnulty (Michael), Scott Latham (Lisa) and grandchildren Ryan, Sean, Mikayla and Kyle Mcnulty, Brandon and Emily Latham. Brother-in-law of Connie Mullin, Steve Turnock (Jill) and Mark Turnock. He was employed as a construction electrician at Stelco for 41 years. Some of his happiest times were spent on the golf course caddying as a teenager and volunteering at Tyandaga after his retirement. He spent many hours playing and recording his favourite music of the 50's, especially Elvis. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If so desired donations to the Mark Preece Family House, Hamilton would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020