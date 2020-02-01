Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Gregg Latham


1941 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully in his 79th year with loving wife of 55 years Loreen (nee Turnock) by his side. Surrounded by the love of his children Tina Mcnulty (Michael), Scott Latham (Lisa) and grandchildren Ryan, Sean, Mikayla and Kyle Mcnulty, Brandon and Emily Latham. Brother-in-law of Connie Mullin, Steve Turnock (Jill) and Mark Turnock. He was employed as a construction electrician at Stelco for 41 years. Some of his happiest times were spent on the golf course caddying as a teenager and volunteering at Tyandaga after his retirement. He spent many hours playing and recording his favourite music of the 50's, especially Elvis. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If so desired donations to the Mark Preece Family House, Hamilton would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -