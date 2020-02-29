|
Passed away peacefully in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Ciprietti). Loving father to Mark, Cathy (Robert), and Laura. Wonderful papa to Paul, James, Christine, Sophie, Jennifer, Sean, Sarah, Michael and Julia. Brother of Richard (Gloria). Much loved by his many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Leo and Kathleen. Edward will be dearly missed by his lifelong friends and his new friends at The Village of Wentworth Heights. Many thanks to the 8th floor nurses at St. Joseph's Health Care. Funeral Mass to take place on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton (905-574-0405) with a reception to follow. For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made to a . Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020