Edward H. Shipley
1939-10-25 - 2020-10-27
Only two days after his 81st birthday, and just 4 weeks after roofing a shed for his kayak, our Dad left this earth to join our Mom, Helen, after a brief illness. The "Chief" said he "had a good run" was grateful for the amazing life he lived. He loved his job at P&G, fishing, travel, the Casino and his family. Daughters Lori (Peter), Kimi (Scott), Nicole (Chuck), and his son Brad (Helaine), 7 Grandchildren and 17.5 Great Grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his sisters, Bev, Sue and Diane (Les), sister in law Barb plus his many cousins. As per Dad's wishes, there will be no service and we hope to have a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Dad's stay there was brief but their kind and compassionate care made his final moments peaceful.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
