Home

POWERED BY

Services
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward RIOUX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Henry (Weman) RIOUX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Henry (Weman) RIOUX Obituary
1974-2020 With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Ed on January 27, 2020, at the age of 46. Loving son of the late Grace Davidson and the late Ronald Rioux. He will be sadly missed by his stepfather Randy Davidson and siblings Steve, Shawn, Jason (Erica), Amanda, Shawn, Scott, and Crystal (Dave), and by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Fondly remembered by his extended family Bobby and Ally, as well as many good friends from CBC, Sam's and the GWBmc. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, 905-544-1147. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to COAST. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -