1974-2020 With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Ed on January 27, 2020, at the age of 46. Loving son of the late Grace Davidson and the late Ronald Rioux. He will be sadly missed by his stepfather Randy Davidson and siblings Steve, Shawn, Jason (Erica), Amanda, Shawn, Scott, and Crystal (Dave), and by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Fondly remembered by his extended family Bobby and Ally, as well as many good friends from CBC, Sam's and the GWBmc. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, 905-544-1147. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to COAST. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020