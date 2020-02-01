|
|
Passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Frances Clutton (nee Gosnell). Loving father of Laura Johnston (Wayne), David Clutton, Robert Clutton (Randi Helmers). Cherished grandfather of Angela (Malcolm) and William (René) and great grandfather of Destiny. Predeceased by his brothers William, Dougall and James Clutton. Ed was an active volunteer with the Royal Botanical Gardens, a member of the Ontario Institute of Agrologists and will be fondly remembered for his love of golf. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of a Celebration of Ed's Life in the funeral home chapel at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed to the Royal Botanical Gardens would be sincerely appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020