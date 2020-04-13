|
|
Ed passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Ed was predeceased by his wife June (Gerrie). Edward Ksiazek was born in 1930 in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), Ontario. He was much loved by his children Wendy Hough, Sandy (Frank) Schwenger, Stephen (Kathy), David, and Paul (Amy), as well as his eight grandchildren Katie (Jonathan), Darcy, Rachel, Madison, Virginia, Sam, James and Emily. Fondly remembered as 'Fast Eddy', Dad practiced dentistry in Hamilton for over 40 years. He was a past president of the Hamilton Academy of Dentistry (1973) and a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. Early in his career, he would spend his Saturday mornings providing free dental care for First Nations and Refugees. He was passionate about sports, playing football for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues #87 (1952-1955), curling at Glendale Curling Club, playing hockey with the 'Tuesday night' boys and being an avid golfer at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. He was known for his love of family and sharing memorable times with them in Muskoka for over 55 years. The cottage was a hub for gatherings, with summers spent on the dock and by the water, Christmases that included the cutting of the biggest tree he could find and the splendor of a sunny fall day. Dad loved skiing with family and friends, spending many winters in Whistler skiing with his children and grandchildren. He also loved travelling the world, with one of his most unforgettable trips being the 1972 Canada-USSR Summit Series in Russia with a group of Canadians. At family gatherings, we regularly relived the series play-by-play, right through to the final goal. Dad also loved music ranging from Frank Sinatra to Billy Joel. Sunday dinners regularly included him serenading us. The family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful care our brother David took of our father and 'Papa' over the last 6 years. He was there for Dad through thick and thin. Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID 19 situation, a celebration of Ed's life for friends and family will be held at a future time. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation, Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation or a . Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020