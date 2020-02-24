|
|
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Joyce Muzak for 47 years. Loving father of Jeff (Robyn) and Joanne (Chris). Proud grandfather of Logan. Dear brother of Mary (late Barry), Matt (Sharon), Nick (Shirley) and Bill (Shirley). Predeceased by his parents Martin and Anna Muzak and his brother Joe. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ed was passionate about fishing and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a long-time volunteer at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum where he met many friends. Special thanks to Dr. Leber and his dedicated staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and compassion in the last two weeks. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 11:00am. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Ed to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020