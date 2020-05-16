Edward John Skura
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in his 93 year. Loving husband to Muriel for nearly 72 years. They were married on July 3, 1948 in Hamilton. Dad will be remembered by his children; Joseph (Sheila) and Alyssa (Don). Special grandfather to Joshua, Mandi, Steven and Paul. Edward will also be remembered by his siblings Genevieve, Loretta and Stanley (Dorothy). Dad was predeceased by his two sons Paul, Matthew and his brother Walter. Uncle Eddie will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway, entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved